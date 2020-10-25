Nagarparkar: Men vandalise holy statues at Hindu temple

A group of yet unidentified men vandalised idols at a temple in Sindh’s Nagarparkar, the police confirmed on Sunday.

According to residents of the village, the suspects had visited the temple late Friday night after Hindus had finished their prayers. The suspects also stole a number of pictures of Hindu gods that had been hung up at the temple.

The perpetrators smashed the head of one idol with what police suspect to be a sledgehammer.

Immediately after the attack, the SHO of the nearby police station reached the temple and took notice of the incident. He said an FIR has been registered and the police are searching for the suspects.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s Special Assistant Poonjo Bheel condemned the incident.

“Have spoken to SSP to inquire into the matter instantly as Tharparkar is the land of love, peace and harmony where such acts will damage exemplary coexistence,” he tweeted.

Earlier this week, Hindus across Pakistan began celebrating their nine-day Navratri festival. During these days, devotees fast throughout the day and head to the temples in the evening. Their prayers are followed by garba [a form of dance originating from Gujarat and performed around Hindu goddess Shakti].