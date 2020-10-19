Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB wants Nehr-e-Khayyam proceedings to be hastened

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB wants Nehr-e-Khayyam proceedings to be hastened

Photo: Mahera Omar/Twitter

The National Accountability Bureau requested on Monday an accountability court in Islamabad to speed up Karachi’s Nehr-e-Khayyam reference proceedings.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza said that 2020 is about to end and none of the suspects have been indicted yet. The court should announce its verdict on the petitions of the suspects, he added.

The case was heard by Judge Azam Khan. Fahmida Mirza’s son Hasnain Mirza and Omni Group CEO Abdul Ghani Majeed failed to appear in court.

Former KDA administrator Rauf Akhtar Farooqui appeared before the bench. He is currently out on bail.

NAB prosecutor has accused Ghani of receiving Rs1 billion for illegally allotting the Nehr-e-Khayyam land. Government plots were sold to the Omni Group.

Since 2010, the storm water drain has been eyed as prime real estate. It was 150 feet wide, but encroachments have reduced it to 60 feet. Sewerage from Gizri and adjacent localities enter it.

Plots were carved out of its banks illegally in collusion with the officers of the Karachi/Sindh Building Control Authority and Karachi Development Authority. It got so bad that by 2018, the Supreme Court ordered a building constructed on its left bank to be torn down.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi nehr-e-khayyam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nehr-e-khayyam reference, karachi allotment reference, nab fake accounts case, nab karachi case
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Captain Safdar case still being heard, no bail yet
Captain Safdar case still being heard, no bail yet
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.