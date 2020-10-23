Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
NAB wants Shehbaz’s name placed on the ECL

NAB wants Shehbaz’s name placed on the ECL

The Supreme Court has fixed the hearing on NAB’s appeal to put PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the country’s no-fly list.

The bureau filed the appeal last year after the Lahore High Court had directed the authorities to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

The case will be heard by a bench comprising Justice Musheer Alam on October 27.

Shehbaz is currently at Lahore’s Lakhpat jail on judicial remand in the money laundering case.

He was arrested on September 28. NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income could account for.

