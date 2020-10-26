NAB recovers Rs240m in Roshan Sindh programme case

The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs240 million from suspects in the Roshan Sindh programme case.

A cheque of Rs240 million has been handed over to the Sindh chief secretary, said NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal during a meeting on Monday.

The sum has been recovered from 19 contractors, who are being investigated in the fake accounts case.

Iqbal said that Rs23 billion have been recovered in the fake accounts case so far and Rs10 billion in the Sindh sugar crisis inquiry.

The chairperson even gave the orders for the arrest of all wanted and absconding suspects.

The bureau said that it has handed over two plots worth Rs500 million and another land to the Sindh government already.

The Roshan Sindh programme case relates to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case. CM Shah is being investigated for ignoring the finance secretary’s recommendations regarding the programme during his tenure as finance minister.