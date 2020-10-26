Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB recovers Rs240m in Roshan Sindh programme case

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB recovers Rs240m in Roshan Sindh programme case

Photo: Online

The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs240 million from suspects in the Roshan Sindh programme case.

A cheque of Rs240 million has been handed over to the Sindh chief secretary, said NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal during a meeting on Monday.

The sum has been recovered from 19 contractors, who are being investigated in the fake accounts case.

Iqbal said that Rs23 billion have been recovered in the fake accounts case so far and Rs10 billion in the Sindh sugar crisis inquiry.

The chairperson even gave the orders for the arrest of all wanted and absconding suspects.

The bureau said that it has handed over two plots worth Rs500 million and another land to the Sindh government already.

The Roshan Sindh programme case relates to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case. CM Shah is being investigated for ignoring the finance secretary’s recommendations regarding the programme during his tenure as finance minister.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.