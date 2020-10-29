NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

A NAB team raided on Thursday the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi.

The team is currently present inside the office of the hospital’s executive director, Nadeem Qamar.

It is being reported that the raid has been conducted over an inquiry into employees being given salaries in advance and purchase of medicines and medical equipment.

NAB has already raided the hospital twice before.

The hospital operations have been suspended temporarily. The hospital is under the control of the Sindh government.

This is a breaking story.