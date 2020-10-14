Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB in illegal appointments case

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB in illegal appointments case

Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before NAB Karachi in an illegal appointments case on Wednesday.

He was summoned in an inquiry over the appointments of 40 people in the provincial information department. NAB has claimed that these people were directly hired as Grade 17 officers and have been receiving salaries.

When the investigating officer asked the Sindh CM about it, Shah said that he does not know anything about these appointments, adding that he wasn’t the CM when they were hired.

He was at the NAB office for 45 minutes.

Roshan Sindh programme case

The accountability bureau has also been investigating the Sindh CM in the Roshan Sindh programme case. The case is related to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

A Rural Development Authority director-general turned approver in the case told NAB that a contractor had given him a Rs90 million bribe and Rs70 million of it was pocketed by PPP leader Sharjeel Memon.

He has been sent a questionnaire in the case and has appeared before NAB Rawalpindi too.

