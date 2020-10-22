Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB board green lights new reference against Nawaz Sharif

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
NAB board green lights new reference against Nawaz Sharif

NAB’s Executive Board has green-lighted a new reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The board met on Thursday and approved several other references. The meeting was headed by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Nawaz’s assistants Fawad Hassan Fawad and Afaq Sultan are also named in the case, which involves the illegal use of 73 security cars. This caused a loss of Rs1.75 billion to the national exchequer.

The board also approved filing a reference against Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City Complex case.

An investigation into a corruption case against Rana Sanaullah was also approved. Corruption investigations against several other leaders have also been approved.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.