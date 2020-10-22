NAB board green lights new reference against Nawaz Sharif

NAB’s Executive Board has green-lighted a new reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The board met on Thursday and approved several other references. The meeting was headed by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Nawaz’s assistants Fawad Hassan Fawad and Afaq Sultan are also named in the case, which involves the illegal use of 73 security cars. This caused a loss of Rs1.75 billion to the national exchequer.

The board also approved filing a reference against Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City Complex case.

An investigation into a corruption case against Rana Sanaullah was also approved. Corruption investigations against several other leaders have also been approved.