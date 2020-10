NAB has arrested former Hala taluka nazim Makhdoom Habibullah in a corruption case in Karachi.

Habibullah is the son of the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim, a longtime PPP stalwart who served as an MNA, MPA and federal minister multiple times.

NAB officials said that despite being issued multiple notices, he did not appear before the bureau.

He will be presented in a court, officials said.