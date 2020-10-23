Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Muzaffargarh family accuses police of torturing 18-year-old to death

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Muzaffargarh family accuses police of torturing 18-year-old to death

Photo: File

The family of an 18-year-old man has accused the police of torturing him to death in Muzaffargarh’s Alipur Tehsil.

On Thursday, a conflict erupted between two madrassas and the families of their owners over cutting trees after which the Saddar police had to intervene.

According to the victim’s family, when the disagreement worsened, the police sided with their opponents and helped them torture the man. “During the torture, one of the policemen strangled the 18-year-old to death,” his father said.

Following the incident, the Alipur DSP reached the site and arrested the police officers involved in the attack.

The local police claim that the man was killed by the opposing party and when the police reached the site they blamed them for the murder.

A case has been registered against the suspects and the accused police officers have been arrested. The district police officer has ordered an inquiry into the matter assuring that if evidence of the police’s involvement is found, they will be suspended and punished according to the law.

The body has been sent to the DHQ Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

