HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail in money laundering case

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail in money laundering case

Photo: Online

An accountability court in Lahore sent PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand. It dismissed NAB’s request to extend his physical remand.

Judge Jawadul Hassan was hearing the money laundering case against the PML-N president on Tuesday.

NAB told the court that they have given him a questionnaire asking him about his four foreign properties and loan repayment.

Shehbaz told the court that he has already replied to the questionnaire.

He has been shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income. A NAB team arrested him from outside the courtroom after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition in the case on September 28.

Money laundering case

NAB has said that Shehbaz’s assets started increasing after 1997. It claimed that Shebaz’s total assets were worth Rs2.12 million before he held public office. When the leader became chief minister of Punjab in 1997, these assets increased to Rs35.950 million, it said.

In 2003, for the first time, Shehbaz and his sons separately presented details of their assets that were worth more than Rs40 million. The bureau revealed that in 2009, the former chief minister received huge sums of money from his wife and son’s accounts abroad.

“In 2009, Shehbaz’s assets were more than a billion rupees which surpassed Rs7 billion in 2018, NAB’s report added.

Shehbaz was previously arrested on by NAB on October 5, 2018 and was released after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases on February 14, 2019.

Shehbaz Sharif
 





 

 
 

 
