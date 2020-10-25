Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
Missing Geo News reporter Ali Imran returns home

Posted: Oct 25, 2020
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
Geo News reporter Ali Imran, who had gone missing Friday night, returned to his mother’s home in Karachi Saturday night.

According to his family, after returning, he called his wife and informed her about his well-being. Imran told her that he had returned home safely and was not physically harmed.

The reporter had gone to a bakery near their house on Friday saying that he would return within an hour but never returned. His wife told the police that he had left his car and mobile phone at home before leaving.

Following this, Imran’s family registered a missing persons complaint at the Sachal police station.

The government has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the disappearance of journalists.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s Additional Director-General Ehsan Sadiq has been appointed as the head of the committee. Other members of the committee include the additional IG of the Special Branch Sindh, the joint director-general of the IB Sindh, and the Karachi East DIG.

The committee will work closely with both the federal and provincial governments and present a report on the matter.

Imran was one of the first reporters to break the CCTV footage of the PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar Awan being arrested from the Avari Towers.

