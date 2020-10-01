Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Memon dies of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Memon dies of coronavirus

Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Husain Memon passed away at a private hospital in Karachi late Wednesday night days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Memon, who remained at the forefront first in the fight against the deadly virus and then during the devastating floods in the district, tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days earlier and was then admitted to the hospital where he was put on the ventilator.

He was 47years old. 

Mirpurkhas Information Director Sawai Khan Chhalgari confirmed the news to SAMAA Digital and expressed his grief over Memon’s demise.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah also expressed their sorrow over Memon’s passing.

Memon’s funeral prayers will be held in Mirpurkhas Thursday afternoon. 

A few months ago, Syed Mehdi Shah, the brother-in-law of CM Shah, who was posted as the DC in Mirpurkhas district also died of the virus after he had returned from Iran.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus mirpurkhas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus sindh, mirpurkhas dc, zahid husain memon, zahid memon death
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.