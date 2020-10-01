Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Memon dies of coronavirus

Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Husain Memon passed away at a private hospital in Karachi late Wednesday night days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Memon, who remained at the forefront first in the fight against the deadly virus and then during the devastating floods in the district, tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days earlier and was then admitted to the hospital where he was put on the ventilator.

He was 47years old.

Mirpurkhas Information Director Sawai Khan Chhalgari confirmed the news to SAMAA Digital and expressed his grief over Memon’s demise.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah also expressed their sorrow over Memon’s passing.

Memon’s funeral prayers will be held in Mirpurkhas Thursday afternoon.

A few months ago, Syed Mehdi Shah, the brother-in-law of CM Shah, who was posted as the DC in Mirpurkhas district also died of the virus after he had returned from Iran.