Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
Minister accuses Nawaz Sharif of ‘blackmailing’ institutions

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Minister accuses Nawaz Sharif of ‘blackmailing’ institutions

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Information Minister Shibli Faraz accused Sunday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of attempting to “blackmail” the government and national institutions in order get relief in corruption cases against him.

“You want to blackmail Pakistan and its institutions,” said Faraz while addressing a press conference. “This will not happen.”

The opposition parties have recently formed Pakistan Democratic Movement to start its movement against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. In his recent speeches, Sharif severely criticized the establishment for its alleged meddling in politics.

Faraz, the information minister, told reporters that Shairf was a “product” of the establishment who came to power in the past with its help.

The minister added that the PTI government has a good relationship with the armed forces because it is full of honest people.

Commenting on corruption cases against Sharif, the minister said he wasn’t sent to jail because of any political dispute but he went to jail because he committed crimes.

