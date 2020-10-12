Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

‘Micro smart’ lockdown imposed in Islamabad’s three sectors

Posted: Oct 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
‘Micro smart’ lockdown imposed in Islamabad’s three sectors

Photo: Online

A micro smart lockdown has been imposed in three sectors in Islamabad because of the increasing cases of the novel coronavirus in the city.

The lockdown has been imposed in the following areas:

  • Streets no 25 and 29 in Sector I-8/2.
  • Streets no 85 and 89 in Sector G-9/4.
  • Six streets and Sawan Road in Sector G-10/4.

The country has reported at least 666 positive cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. Twelve people have lost their lives.

Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and special initiatives, said that positive cases had remained below 2% for the last six weeks. That mark, however, has been surpassed now.

“That is why mini smart lockdowns have been imposed in Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

