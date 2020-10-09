Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
News

Meet two Karachi brothers who don’t let disability define them

Posted: Oct 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zarnush is an electrician and Islamuddin a plumber

Muhammad Zarnush takes off his rubber gloves, places one hand carefully on the wires before him and holds an electrical tester to them with the other. He then asks his son, who is usually with him at work, if he sees light at the other end of it. The son says it is still hot. Zarnush puts his insulating gloves back on, and tries fixing the circuit again.

Zarnush was 10 years old when he realised he could only see things around him only during the day. Limited healthcare access pushed him towards complete blindness within no time. A local doctor had told Zarnush he would lose sight permanently by the time he reached his 30s.

“My son is my eyes now,” Zarnush tells Naya Din’s anchor Kiran Aftab, where he was invited with his brother Islamuddin, who is also blind, on World Sight Day.

Islamuddin works as a plumber in different areas of Karachi. “Nobody believes I’m blind when they see me do my work,” he says. “And once they’ve seen my work, they become my regular customers.”

When asked about seeing a doctor for an eye exam, Zarnush says the last time he saw a doctor was 10 years ago. “I’ve been to different eye specialists. They told me I would have to undergo a major operation which involved risks of heavy brain damage.” Zarnush decided against the surgery as “living with no eyes was better than living with no brain”. “It severely damages your nerves,” he added, “I was told only 5% of such operations are successful.”

The inspiration to earn a living through hard work, Zarnush says, came to him when he went to pay his bill one day. “The man who wrote my application had no hands, he wrote it using his leg,” he said. Islamuddin, on the other hand, says that he is inspired by his father, who always worked hard and never asked anyone for money. “We are proud to work hard, and we’re grateful for everything.”

Visual impairment is a global health issue today. According to the WHO, 285 million people in the world are visually impaired, of whom 39 million are blind. The number exceeds 23 million in Pakistan alone (including both visually impaired and the blind).

Sightsavers’ Country Director Munazza Gillani – an international charity combating avoidable blindness in Pakistan since 1989 – praised the brothers’ determination on the show. “They are a source of inspiration and role models for us,” she said, adding that people with visual impairments have proven their potential time and again. She also mentioned Yousuf Saleem, Pakistan’s first blind civil judge, and his sister, who passed her CSS exam and was inducted into the foreign services. Gillani announced that both Zarnush and Islamuddin would be connected to the LRBT for free treatment.
