HOME > News

Maulana Fazl says he wants new elections in Pakistan

Won't negotiate with the government: Fazl

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Maulana Fazl says he wants new elections in Pakistan

Maulana Fazul Rehman, the JUI-F and PDM’s chairperson, said Thursday that the opposition parties won’t hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We don’t negotiate and neither are we in favour of negotiations with them,” the PDM chairperson told reporters. “There is only one solution: the election commission cancels the (last) elections and announces new elections.”

PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, is running an anti-government campaign in the country. The opposition parties have already staged three jalsas in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta and their leaders have severely criticized PM Khan’s government and the military leaders because they claim the top army officials brought the PTI government to power.

In his media talk, Maulana Fazl criticized the government over its performance and said its economic policies directly affect the people of Pakistan.

“There is no government in Pakistan…and that does exist, it is standing on clutches,” said Fazl.

