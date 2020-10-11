Maulana Adil was working for national unity: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Says he met him half an hour before his death

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Saturday night, hours after Maalana Adil was gunned down in Karachi's Shah Faisal, he said he had been working for national unity.

His murder is a national incident, he said, adding that he never wanted sectarian riots to break out in the country.

It is the government’s duty to find his killers as soon as possible, Mufti Usmani demanded.