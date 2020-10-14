Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Maulana Adil murder: Ulema stay firm on ‘peaceful’ protest

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
The ulema (religious clerics) are staying firm on their call for a peaceful protest if the killers of Maulana Adil Khan are not arrested.

Maulana Adil was killed on October 10 in Karachi’s Shah Faisal along with his guard. He was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal.

As of October 14, the police have not found his killers.

The Sindh government has assured Maulana Adil’s family of a full and swift investigation into his killing. But government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab warned that a protest wouldn’t solve any problems.

All Pakistan Ulema Committee chief and special representative to the PM for religious harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, on the other hand, warned that if the killer isn’t caught, a peaceful protest is their right.

The Ulema Committee had announced earlier that it plans to stage protests across the country on Friday.

Ashrafi said the Sindh government should inform the ulema about the progress in the case. The federal government has extended an offer of assistance to Sindh, he said.

The leaders of the Ulema Committee also expressed reservations over the investigation in a press conference and said the government has failed to arrest the killers of religious clerics.

Sindh Traders Alliance President Jameel Paracha has announced that they will keep businesses shut across the province to support the Ulema Committee’s strike.

Footage emerges of men following Maulana Adil

CCTV footage has emerged of two men conducting reconnaissance around Jamia Farooqia in Shah Faisal.

The footage shows two men on a motorcycle following his car until it enters the madrassa. They then pretend there was something wrong with the bike and parked it near the gate. Soon after, when Maulana Adil left the madrassa, they followed him.

