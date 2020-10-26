Maskan explosion: Seventh victim passes away

The death toll in the Maskan Chowrangi explosion in Karachi rose to seven on Sunday.

A gas-related explosion at the Allah Noor Apartments across the Karachi University Maskan Gate on October 21 initially claimed five lives and left 30 people injured. On October 23 another victim succumbed to his wounds.

The explosion occurred at Meezan Bank, which was located on the ground and mezzanine floors of the building.

The seventh victim has been identified as Abid Shah. He was being treated at a private hospital.