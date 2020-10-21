Maskan blast: Victim’s family ‘asked for Rs50,000 before surgery’

They were at Patel HospitalThe family of one of the people injured in the Maskan blast in Karachi on Wednesday staged a protest outside Patel Hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after being asked to pay money before a surgery could be performed.As of 1pm, five people were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at Meezan Bank near Maskan Chowrangi. The bank was located in a building opposite the Karachi University gate.The victim's family said they were asked for Rs50,000 in order for the surgery to be performed.They then staged a protest outside the hospital, calling the administration heartless.