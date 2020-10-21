Maskan blast: Victim’s family ‘asked for Rs50,000 before surgery’

They were at Patel Hospital

As of 1pm, five people were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at Meezan Bank near Maskan Chowrangi. The bank was located in a building opposite the Karachi University gate.

The victim's family said they were asked for Rs50,000 in order for the surgery to be performed.

They then staged a protest outside the hospital, calling the administration heartless.