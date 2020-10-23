‘Only govt, court should have taken notice of Safdar’s arrest’

Maryam Nawaz addresses press conference at student protest camp

The government or court should have taken notice of the incident, not anyone else she said. The PML-N leader said a 30-day investigation means the issue will be suppressed. We will not let them suppress this matter, she wanted.

She was speaking on Friday during a visit to a university and college students’ protest camp outside the Punjab Assembly.

Regardless of whether Imran Khan is fake or real, he should come meet these students, she said. They are demanding their right to education, Maryam said, adding that it is unfortunate that students have to sit on the streets for an education.