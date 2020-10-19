Arrest me publicly if you dare: Maryam Nawaz

The Sindh IG was kidnapped from his house and forced to file a case against the PML-N’s Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday afternoon with Maryam Nawaz, Fazl, who met former president Asif Ali Zardari earlier in the day, said the police broke into Maryam’s room to arrest her husband. Is this how they treat women in our country, he asked, calling it shameful.

Safdar was arrested from the Avari Towers hotel in Karachi on Monday morning on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb on Sunday.

The provincial government has given its stance and said the chief minister was kept in the dark on this, he said.

The police IG was kidnapped when he refused to file the case and he was forced to file an FIR, added Fazl. Tell us, whose government it is, he said.

This is a cruel government, not one bound by the law or Constitution, he said, adding that this move showed that the government’s days were numbered.

We’ve only had two rallies so far, Fazl said, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement rallies, the last of which was in Karachi on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and CM Murad Ali Shah have all condemned this incident and called it shameful, he said. Today, senior PPP leaders are here to show the people who thought they will create rifts between the PDM through this that their designs have been foiled.

They’re talking about the sanctity of the Mazaar-e-Quaid, he asked. They are the ones who chanted slogans and made noise at the mazar before. They are the ones who chanted slogans against Nawaz Sharif at the Masjid-e-Nabvi. They did it at Masjid-e-Haram, he said. “But they didn’t think of the sanctity of these places then.”

“And threats of murder? Where and when were those threats given?” he asked. We will tell you on whose behalf this case was filed, he said.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also addressed the press conference.

Maulana sahab just gave the details of what happened, he said. “The PPP and its Sindh leadership condemn this act. We can’t even think about such an act, I don’t think any society allows such shameful acts.”

We can’t condemn it enough as people of a respectable family were resting when others barged into their room, he said. “The Sindh CM did not know of this action.”

“The PDM has just hosted two rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi, and look at the way the government is reacting to it. This shows that the government has no values or ethics.”

Zardari and Bilawal have expressed their sorrow over the actions. “Maryam is our guest and look at the treatment being meted out to her.”

“We slept after Fajr, and at around 6:15am someone started banging on our door. Safdar and I were sleeping in our room. We thought that no one does this in hotel rooms and I thought it was some construction work and I went back to sleep,” said Maryam.

“I heard the sound again and Safdar got up and opened the door and found policemen standing outside. Safdar asked them for sometime to change his clothes, while he was changing I heard someone break the lock of the door.”

They barged in while I was lying on the bed, she said, adding that Safdar told them not to come in as his wife was there.

“Bilawal called me and he was angry. He said he is embarrassed as I am their guest. Bilawal said that he couldn’t even imagine that anyone would treat his sister like this and the Sindh CM said that same thing.”

“I want to say that not even for a second did I believe that the Sindh government had done this. Someone is trying to show that the Sindh government is responsible so they are able to break the PDM. I understand that game that is being played.”

You said that shameful slogans were chanted at Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum, she said. “Vote ko izzat do” is not a slogan that would harm anyone’s reputation, she contended, adding that no one said ‘Nawaz Sharif Zindabad’ or ‘Maryam Nawaz Zindabad’.

“The only people who have a problem with slogans asking for democracy are those who stole the people’s mandate and they stole it from Fatima Jinnah too,” Maryam said.

“Everyone knows the name of these ‘na-maloom afraad’ [unidentified people].” Nawaz Sharif questioned them and they responded by registering cases against us and called us traitors, she alleged.

“Is your response going to be to accuse us of terrorism and register cases against us?”

The person who registered a case of terrorism against us is named Waqas Ahmed Khan, who is absconding in different cases himself, said Maryam. She said he has FIR 513/19 filed against him at the Super Highway police station.

Arrest me in front of everyone if you have the courage, she said. “Stop threatening the people around me.”

The Sindh CM told me what happened today and I know all the details, said the PML-N leader. “I know who is responsible.”

“When you are in power, you don’t think with your mind but your power and that exposes you. This is exactly what happened today.”

I hope everyone remembers how Musharraf became during the end of his tenure, she said. “He kept making mistakes and it made everything worse for him. These people will receive the same treatment.”

We are not going to make any hasty decisions in anger, she said. We will think about our plan of action.

The Sindh CM has ordered an inquiry into the arrest and the report will be shared with everyone, said Local Government Minister Nasir Shah. “The government condemns such a shameful act.”

At the end of the press conference Maryam said she and Safdar would be travelling back to Lahore together as he had been granted bail. She attributed the news to Marriyum Aurangzeb. However, the hearing of his case is still under way.