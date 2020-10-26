Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Man who recorded Arshad Malik’s video files for bail

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Yasal Munim
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Man who recorded Arshad Malik’s video files for bail

Faisal Shaheen, the man who filmed former accountability court judge Arshad Malik with PML-N’s Nasir Butt, has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking bail in the case.

In his petition, he has said that Butt lied to him about the video. Butt told me that the video will be of a business dealing and asked me to shoot it, he claimed.

Other people involved in the case such as PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif weren’t even investigated in the case, the petition said, adding that all people named in the case, including prime suspect Tariq, have been granted bail.

Shaheen said that he has been at Adiala Jail since October 3, 2019.

Malik, a former accountability court who had sentenced ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, and the federal government have been named as respondents in the case. The petition has been filed by Shaheen’s lawyer Sikander Zulfiqar.

During an explosive press conference on July 6, 2019, Maryam had claimed the former judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Malik had himself called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience. She had also shown a video clip from their meeting.

Malik, however, had said the video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. The judge had said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

On July 3, Malik was dismissed from service. The decision was taken by a seven-member committee headed by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan

