Man who filed FIR against Safdar is PTI leader’s nephew

Waqas, the complainant who filed an FIR against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz husbadn, Captain (r) Safdar, is the nephew and coordinator of PTI’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, it emerged Monday.

According to SAMAA TV, the complainant was also nominated in a case at the Super Highway police station in SITE in August last year. He was accused of damaging police vehicles during an anti-encroachment operation along with 58 other people.

Captain (r) Safdar was arrested from Avari Towers hotel in Karachi Monday morning on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb on Sunday.

A court in Karachi, however, granted him bail Monday afternoon and he has left for Lahore with his wife.