Man impersonating army captain arrested in Rawalpindi

A man impersonating an army captain was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency in Rawalpindi on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Suleman, used to spread terror in his neighbourhood and stole from multiple residents by taking millions of rupees for them in the name of fake investments.

He was arrested during a raid in the Faizabad area. “Suleman told people he would get them jobs and took money from them in return,” a police officer said.

The CIA seized a wireless set, fake army uniforms and badges from his possession.

A case has been registered. The suspect has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated. Further investigations are under way.