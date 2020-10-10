Lota controversy: Jaleel Sharaqpuri says he won’t leave the PML-N

Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, a PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly, has said that he is not going to leave the party a day after party workers placed a lota on his head outside the provincial assembly.

Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, he said while addressing a press conference at his residence on Saturday.

The PML-N needs to rethink if it is a political party or a party of thugs, he said, adding that Imran Khan is the PM. There is nothing wrong with people meeting him, he said.

“Whatever happened on the floor of the assembly is quite shameful,” he said, adding that politics should not be used to pursue personal agendas. “I believe in Nawaz Sharif’s vision and I will not desert him.”

PTI MPA Mussarat Jamshed has submitted a resolution asking for investigation against the treatment meted out to Sharaqpuri.

Sharaqpuri didn’t break any law: Shahbaz Gill

Sharaqpuri did not break any law by meeting Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, said Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the prime minister on political communication.

The MPA secured a seat in the provincial assembly after people voted for him. Those who keep asking for ‘respect for vote’ should know this, he said while referring to PML-N’s slogan ‘vote ko izzat dou‘.

Captain (retd) Safdar, Nawaz’s son-in-law, also held a meeting with former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani, he said, but no one placed a lota on his head for that.

What is the lota controversy?

Angry PML-N workers placed a lota over Sharaqpuri’s head outside the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

They wanted Sharaqpuri to resign because he had criticised party policy and former prime minister Nawaz.

A lota is a type of spouted vessel made of brass, copper or plastic. It’s used as a hand-held water pot used in the bathroom. It is used in Pakistani politics as an insult for people who switch parties and loyalties frequently.

In March, the PML-N suspended the party membership of six Punjab Assembly lawmakers and issued show cause notices to them for “violating party discipline and contravening rules” by meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and “expressing confidence in the prime minister’s and the CM’s leadership”.

Sharaqpur and four others were expelled from the party on October 1 and the PML-N is currently in the process of de-seating him.