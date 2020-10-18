London court orders freezing of six of Altaf Hussain’s properties

A British court has ordered the freezing of six properties belonging to MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

The properties include his house and international secretariat. According to the court order, these properties cannot be sold during this time but the MQM London leaders can still live in them. The value of these properties is approximately £15 million.

The case to seize Altaf’s properties was lodged by MQM leader and Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Aminul Haque. The trial in the case will begin in a few months.

The MQM-Pakistan has taken Altaf to court over the ownership of the properties. The claim is that the properties were held on trust for the MQM-Pakistan.