Sunday, October 18, 2020  | 29 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

London court orders freezing of six of Altaf Hussain’s properties

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
London court orders freezing of six of Altaf Hussain’s properties

Photo: AFP

A British court has ordered the freezing of six properties belonging to MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

The properties include his house and international secretariat. According to the court order, these properties cannot be sold during this time but the MQM London leaders can still live in them. The value of these properties is approximately £15 million.

The case to seize Altaf’s properties was lodged by MQM leader and Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Aminul Haque. The trial in the case will begin in a few months.

The MQM-Pakistan has taken Altaf to court over the ownership of the properties. The claim is that the properties were held on trust for the MQM-Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lonodn MQM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
altaf hussain, altaf hussain hindu, altaf hussain age, altaf hussain latest news, altaf hussain religion, altaf hussain property, altaf hussain london property
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.