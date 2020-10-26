Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

‘Maryam’s Quetta speech started with shame, ended with it too’

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Liaquat Shahwani speaks about Maryam's speech at PDM Quetta rally

The speech made by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Quetta rally started and ended with shame, said Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson of the Balochistan government.

The opposition members made speeches that were ultra constitutional and violated many rules of democracy, he remarked while addressing a press conference on Monday.

The speeches were quite passionate but they did not lay down any concrete plan for the development of Balochistan, he said.

The PML-N government proved to be an enemy of the people of Balochistan. They have come to power thrice and never done anything for the people of the province, he said.

When they approved projects of Rs62 billion as part of CPEC, only 9% was allocated for the development of Balochistan, said Shahwani, of which less than 1% was spent.

