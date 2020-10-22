Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Lahore’s Orange Line train to be inaugurated October 25

Posted: Oct 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore’s Orange Line train to be inaugurated October 25

The Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore is set to hit the tracks on October 25. People will be able to ride the train from October 26.

The train will travel from the Dera Gujran station to Raiwind’s Ali Town. The train is expected to transport 350,000 passengers every year. It can seat 200 passengers, with space for 800 standing.

The Orange Line is the first-ever electric train to be launched in Pakistan. It was started in 2015 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by the PML-N government and completed in 2020 by the PTI government.

The train will cover a 27km track in 45 minutes at a speed of 80km/h, for which 26 stations have been built. The line has two underground stations as well.

After the completion of electrical and mechanical operations, the project was handed over to the joint venture of NORINCO, the Guangzhou Metro Group and the Pakistani Daewoo company. It will be returned to the Mass Transit Authority for some time.

Lahore orange line train
 
RELATED STORIES

