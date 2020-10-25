Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore’s Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Passengers will be charged Rs40 for a ride

The Orange Line Train service was inaugurated in Lahore in two different ceremonies on Sunday.

After five years, the train is finally on the tracks and set to roll out. Residents will be able to avail the services of the train from Monday.

The train will travel from the Dera Gujran station to Raiwind’s Ali Town. The train is expected to transport 350,000 passengers every year. It can seat 200 passengers, with space for 800 standing.

The train will cover a 27km track in 45 minutes at a speed of 80km/h, for which 26 stations have been built. The line has two underground stations as well.

Passengers will just have to pay Rs40 for their journey. According to the government, the train will work on electricity and all its expenses will be incurred by the Punjab government.

Two separate inauguration ceremonies of the service have been organised in the city. One will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar later in the day. The other was organised by PML-N supporters at the railway station near Jain Temple.

Party leaders such as Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq attended the ceremony.

Addressing the crowd, Aurangzeb congratulated former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. "Imran Khan must be embarrassed on inaugurating a project that was launched by the PML-N."

She added that it was sad that Shehbaz himself was behind bars instead of attending the inauguration ceremony with his supporters.

The Orange Line is the first-ever electric train to be launched in Pakistan. It was started in 2015 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by the PML-N government and completed in 2020 by the PTI government.

