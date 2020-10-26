Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Lahore’s Orange Line train in pictures

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

From today (Monday) people in Lahore will be able to travel on Pakistan’s first electric train.

Photo: Online

The train was inaugurated on Sunday and is open to the public from Monday.

Photo: Online

The train will travel from the Dera Gujran station to Raiwind’s Ali Town. The train is expected to transport 350,000 passengers every year. It can seat 200 passengers, with space for 800 standing.

Photo: Online

The train will cover a 27km track in 45 minutes at a speed of 80km/h, for which 26 stations have been built. The line has two underground stations as well.

Photo: Online

Passengers will just have to pay Rs40 for their journey.

Photo: Online

According to the government, the train will work on electricity and all its expenses will be incurred by the Punjab government.

Photo: Online

Two separate inauguration ceremonies were organised in Lahore on Sunday– one by the PTI-led Punjab government and another by the PML-N.

Photo: Online

The project was started by the then PML-N government and completed by the PTI.

