Lahore’s Mayo Hospital postpones surgeries after coronavirus cases rise

Lahore’s Mayo Hospital administration postponed surgeries due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The decision was taken after 75 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

“Surgeries are being postponed indefinitely,” said Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam. “Only emergencies and cancer cases will be operated on.”

According to a report, 57 infected people are receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital. Of 18 patients admitted in the intensive care unit, eight are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases in the province is 103,314, with 207 new cases reported in the last 24 hours alone. Recoveries have surpassed 97,361.

The overall death toll in Punjab has reached 2,336.

The National Command and Operation Centre reported 773 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the country as of October 28. The national death toll has risen to 6,759.