They had come to court for a hearing

Two men, who had come to the Lahore civil courts for a hearing, attacked each other with chairs, bricks and rocks during a fight at the court on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the two men started fighting after a disagreement. They started off by screaming and then pushed each other.

Security officers didn't intervene at first and only came to stop the fight after the two started throwing bricks. The men managed to escape.