Lahore police begin investigating PML-N sedition case

The investigation into the sedition case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders has begun.

The case was lodged at the Shahdara police station on October 5 and contains 11 sections, including treason.

A four-member police team has been formed for the investigation and will report to the Lahore CCPO.

The team includes CIA DSP Tariq Kiyani, the Shafiqabad DSP and Shahdara Investigations Incharge Shabbir Awan.

The FIR has also been registered against senior PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Ameer Muqam, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, among others.

The case was registered by a man named Badar Rasheed and includes sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The petitioner has said Nawaz’s September 20 and October 1 speeches were “baseless”.