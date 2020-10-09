Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore police begin investigating PML-N sedition case

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore police begin investigating PML-N sedition case

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz speaks to reporters in Lahore on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

The investigation into the sedition case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders has begun.

The case was lodged at the Shahdara police station on October 5 and contains 11 sections, including treason.

A four-member police team has been formed for the investigation and will report to the Lahore CCPO.

The team includes CIA DSP Tariq Kiyani, the Shafiqabad DSP and Shahdara Investigations Incharge Shabbir Awan.

The FIR has also been registered against senior PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Ameer Muqam, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, among others.

The case was registered by a man named Badar Rasheed and includes sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The petitioner has said Nawaz’s September 20 and October 1 speeches were “baseless”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pml-n treason, pml-n sedition,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.