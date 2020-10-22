Lahore motorway rape: Survivor identifies main suspect before judicial magistrate

The survivor of the Lahore motorway gang rape case identified the main suspect in the case before a court.

Abid Malhi was arrested on October 12, more than a month after he and another suspect gang raped a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in front of her children on September 9.

An anti-terrorism court had ordered that he be sent to jail and an identification parade to be conducted.

The survivor identified Malhi in the presence of the judicial magistrate.

The other suspect, Shafqat, was arrested on September 14 and is in police custody on physical remand.

To read about all the developments in the case, check out our timeline.