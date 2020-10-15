Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore man kills sister-in-law to hide infidelity

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore man kills sister-in-law to hide infidelity

Photo: Online

The Lahore police have arrested a man and his friend on charges of murdering his sister-in-law.

The body of 27-year-old Rubina Naz was found in a sack in an open sewage drain in Lahore’s Ghalib Market a few days earlier.

“Sarfaraz murdered Rubina with his friend to hide his extramarital affair and disposed of her body in a sewer,” said DSP Shahzad Rafique. The two allegedly had a fight when Sarfaraz didn’t fulfill his promise to marry Rubina, he added.

Rafique said the accused were arrested with the help of advanced technology. When the details of call records were investigated, they were found linked to Sarfaraz, he added.

Sarfaraz told the police he put Rubina up in an apartment in Kot Lakhpat for 11 months.

A case has been registered against Sarfaraz and Javed at Ghalib Market police station under section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Both will appear in court soon.

