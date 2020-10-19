Lahore man injured by kite string

A Lahore man was critically injured by a kite string on Monday.

He was an employee of the University of Health Sciences and was on his bike. According to the police, he sustained an injury to his neck.

The incident took place near the Naseerabad police station. The injured man was immediately shifted to a hospital.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified men. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has summoned a detailed report from the city’s chief police officer.

Kite flying is banned in Punjab.