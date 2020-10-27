Lahore cop arrested on charges of raping performer

The Lahore police have arrested one of their own on charges of raping a performer.

The incident occurred on October 23 in Garden Town.

The officer, Head Constable Kabir, had asked the woman to perform at a wedding but took her to a hotel where he raped her at gunpoint, the woman has told the police.

The police have suspended the HC, arrested him and given him in for questioning to the gender crime cell.

Medical and forensic reports have been requested, said the police.

A case has been registered against him at Garden Town police station.