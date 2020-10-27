Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore cop arrested on charges of raping performer

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lahore cop arrested on charges of raping performer

The Lahore police have arrested one of their own on charges of raping a performer.
The incident occurred on October 23 in Garden Town.
The officer, Head Constable Kabir, had asked the woman to perform at a wedding but took her to a hotel where he raped her at gunpoint, the woman has told the police.
The police have suspended the HC, arrested him and given him in for questioning to the gender crime cell.
Medical and forensic reports have been requested, said the police.
A case has been registered against him at Garden Town police station.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Seven killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Seven killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.