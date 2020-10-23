Lahore: Baloch students protest for scholarships at universities

After marching towards Islamabad on foot for 12 days, Baloch students reached Lahore on Wednesday and staged a sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly.

They are protesting for the restoration of reserved seats and scholarships for Baloch students at the Multan’s Bahauddin Zakariya University, from where they had started their march earlier in October.

The protesters complained that the government and the varsity’s administration remain unmoved even after days of protests and sit-ins. They had been protesting for their demands for over 40 days at a camp at their university in Multan.

“Either give us our right to education at varsities in Punjab or build more universities in Balochsitan,” one student said.

On Friday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz visited the camp in Lahore, spoke to students and addressed the media. She assured them that their demands would not only be heard but also be met and promised her party’s support.