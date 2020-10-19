Islamabad LHWs continue protest against salaries for sixth day

Lady health workers continued to protest for the sixth day on Monday at Islamabad’s D-Chowk. They are demanding an increase in their basic salaries.

The protesters and government representatives have held five rounds of unsuccessful negotiations. The health workers said that they will not call off their protest till the government issues a notification on the salary increase.

On Monday, many protesters claimed that the police stopped them from coming to the protest site. The women, however, removed the barbed wire on the road and reached the area.

The protesters have decided to march towards Parliament today.

On October 16, the women said that the government should revise their payscale otherwise they will have no option other than to boycott the anti-polio campaign next year.