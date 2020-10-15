Two men shot dead over land dispute in Kot Addu

Two men, Hussain and Sakhawat Hussain, were killed near Iqbal Park in Kot Addu after returning from a court hearing on Thursday.

A heavy contingent of the police reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The suspects, however, managed to escape.

The police said that the men were attacked by their family’s rivals. The two Ahsanpur families have been feuding over land for the last 13 years.

Five people have been killed over the land dispute since 2007.

The bodies have been shifted to a DHQ Hospital.