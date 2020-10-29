Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Video: KMC closes door on unpaid protesting doctors

They haven't been paid in nine months

Posted: Oct 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation authorities closed on Thursday its gate on protesting doctors and medical staff after they gathered outside its building.

Over 200 house officers, dentists, and the OPD staff members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation hospitals have been staging a protest over not being paid for nine months.

They said that besides their salaries and increments, they were not granted the COVID-19 health risk allowances (Rs5,000 to Rs35,000) announced by the Sindh government for working in COVID-19 wards.

The KMC runs a total of 13 hospitals in the city. The salary of a house job officer is Rs60,000 a month, while that of a post-graduate is Rs80,000.

