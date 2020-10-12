Supplementary reference to be filed against Khursheed Shah in assets case

An accountability court in Sukkur has given permission to the National Accountability Bureau to file a supplementary reference against PPP leader Khursheed Shah in an assets case.

The court said that Shah will also be indicted at the next hearing on October 24.

Shah and his son even appeared in court on Monday.

The case was filed against him over a year ago on charges of him having properties beyond his declared assets and more than he can justify with his income. NAB officials had filed the reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons and close aides, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Shah said that PM Imran Khan made false promises and has failed to control inflation.