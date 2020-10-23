Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Khurram Dastgir granted bail in PDM Gujranwala rally case

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Yasal Munim
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khurram Dastgir granted bail in PDM Gujranwala rally case

PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir has been granted interim bail in the two cases registered against him for violating the SOPs at the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Gujranwala rally and disorderly conduct.

Two cases have been registered against him at the Civil Lines police station and Satellite Town police station.

Dastgir appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood’s court on Friday. He was granted interim bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

He has been granted bail till November 10 in the case registered at the Civil Lines police station and till October 26 in the case registered at the Satellite Town police station.

Rana Sanaullah has also been named in the case registered at the Satellite Town police station.

On October 20, an FIR was registered against organisers Gujranwala rally for violating the coronavirus SOPs and blocking roads. Some of the prominent people named in the FIR include Dastgir and Muhammad Bashir Virk.

On October 17, the PDM held its first rally as part of a countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala in which the core message was that double standards would not cut it: there had to be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. The rally was held at the Jinnah Ground.

The PML-N hosted the rally and organisers signed a 28-point agreement with the Gujranwala city administration in order to get permission.  According to the agreement, all roads leading into the city would be opened and containers will be removed. 

