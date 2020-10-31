Karachi’s ‘Qabristan Baba’ guides people on grave inscriptions

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A 70-year-old man in Karachi has dedicated his life to educating people about what they should and shouldn't inscribe on gravestones.

"Do not put Quranic verses on graves," said Abdul Qadir while speaking to SAMAA TV. "It is extremely disrespectful."

Qadir has been telling people about the sanctity of Quranic verses for the last 30 years.

"People who inscribe Quranic verses on graves do not know that street animals roam around the graveyard," he said. "Even people who walk on pathways do not realise what they are stepping on."