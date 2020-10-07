Karachi woman motorcycle ‘thief’ sent to jail

A woman who dressed up as a man and stole motorcycles in Karachi was sent to jail on judicial remand on Wednesday by the District West judicial magistrate.

She was arrested on Tuesday in Mauripur with a stolen motorcycle.

Beenish alias Katu was presented in court on Wednesday. She is from Lyari.

The police said she was part of a group who stole motorcycles.

Her accomplices, Chotu and Dada, are on the run, the investigation officer told the court.

“I haven’t done any robbery before. It was the first and last one,” Beenish told SAMAA TV.

She said someone stole the motorbike and gave it to her, adding that she was arrested because the motorbike was recovered from her possession.