Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi University’s ICCBS becomes Pakistan’s first UNESCO Centre for Excellence

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi University’s ICCBS becomes Pakistan’s first UNESCO Centre for Excellence

After signing the MoU, Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary pose in a ceremony held at H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi. Photo: University of Karachi

The University of Karachi and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Friday agreed to set up a UNESCO Chair on Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences. The ICCBS has now become Pakistan’s first UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category 2 Institute.

The chair will promote research, training, information and documentation on natural medicinal and bio-organic product chemistry, said director ICCBS, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary.

UNESCO’s Category 2 institutes and centres are a global network of institutions that implement the organisation’s strategic priorities, programmes and development agendas. Over 110 member states are part of this network.

A UNESCO chair promotes education, natural and social sciences, culture and communication. The chair is established for an initial period of four years.

A statement from the university said the chair will participate in UNESCO programmes and activities to strengthen international academic cooperation. The ICCBS will also arrange for the chair to engage in the exchange of professors, researchers, and students with other universities.

Prof Choudhary said that this would be “a major landmark” in facilitating collaboration between high-level, internationally-recognized researchers and teaching staff from the university and other institutions in Pakistan, as well as in Asia and the Pacific, Europe and other regions of the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ICCBS Karachi University UNESCO
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
Turkish Airlines staffer 'slaps' passenger at Islamabad airport
Turkish Airlines staffer ‘slaps’ passenger at Islamabad airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.