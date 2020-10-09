Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi University-IBA harassment: Six suspects granted bail

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi University-IBA harassment: Six suspects granted bail

Photo: File

The six suspects arrested in the Karachi University-IBA harassment case were granted bail on Friday morning by the District West judicial magistrate.

The young men have to pay sureties of Rs20,000 each. All six are the sons of non-teaching staff of Karachi University.

They and four others stalked two IBA students on campus and tried to force them to stop their car and pull a young woman in the car out. The four others are reportedly not associated with the varsity and used to come there to use the free Wi-Fi.

The Mobina Town police have recorded the statement of Shaheer Ali, the male student who was harassed. A case has also been lodged.

The suspects were not able to be identified through CCTV footage as it was too dark and the cameras were installed too high.

Their lawyer argued that the case itself is illegal as hostels close at 7pm.

The suspects have been identified as Faizan, Hamad Ali, Zawar, Abdul Rahman, Umair and Zakir.

The incident

At 11:30pm on October 5, a student, Shaheer Ali, was dropping his female friend back to the IBA hostel at the varsity. He had dropped her off and he and another female friend were still within the university premises when 10 young men on four motorcycles surrounded them and began to follow them.

They then tried to get the car to stop and told the woman she should get out. They pounded on the windows, screaming for the girl to get out.

Ali gunned the car and drove to the main gate where guards are stationed. He wrote about the incident in a social media post.

FaceBook WhatsApp
iba Karachi University
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi University-IBA harassment: Six suspects granted bail, ku harassment, iba harassment,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.