Karachi University-IBA harassment: Six suspects granted bail

The six suspects arrested in the Karachi University-IBA harassment case were granted bail on Friday morning by the District West judicial magistrate.

The young men have to pay sureties of Rs20,000 each. All six are the sons of non-teaching staff of Karachi University.

They and four others stalked two IBA students on campus and tried to force them to stop their car and pull a young woman in the car out. The four others are reportedly not associated with the varsity and used to come there to use the free Wi-Fi.

The Mobina Town police have recorded the statement of Shaheer Ali, the male student who was harassed. A case has also been lodged.

The suspects were not able to be identified through CCTV footage as it was too dark and the cameras were installed too high.

Their lawyer argued that the case itself is illegal as hostels close at 7pm.

The suspects have been identified as Faizan, Hamad Ali, Zawar, Abdul Rahman, Umair and Zakir.

The incident

At 11:30pm on October 5, a student, Shaheer Ali, was dropping his female friend back to the IBA hostel at the varsity. He had dropped her off and he and another female friend were still within the university premises when 10 young men on four motorcycles surrounded them and began to follow them.

They then tried to get the car to stop and told the woman she should get out. They pounded on the windows, screaming for the girl to get out.

Ali gunned the car and drove to the main gate where guards are stationed. He wrote about the incident in a social media post.