Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser

The University of Karachi is investigating the October 5 harassment of two IBA students. It has found that the sons of staff members were involved.

At 11:30pm on October 5, a student, Shaheer Ali, was dropping his female friend back to the IBA hostel at the varsity. He had dropped her off and he and another female friend were still within the university premises when 10 young men on four motorcycles surrounded them and began to follow them.

They then tried to get the car to stop and told the woman she should get out. They pounded on the windows, screaming for the girl to get out.

Ali gunned the car and drove to the main gate where guards are stationed. He wrote about the incident in a social media post.

Two IBA students escaped an incident which could've been another almost possible motorway incident. Hope the designated authorities takes actions against this SOON! + KU is a freakin jungle there should be STREET LIGHTS and A GOOD NUMBER OF SECURITY!!#Karachiuniversityisnotsafe pic.twitter.com/IaS1AmuiEW — مصباح 🇵🇰 (@misbaahasghar) October 7, 2020

The police have said that the varsity is investigating the matter internally and that no one from the administration had approached them, nor had the students who were harassed.

Security adviser Dr Moiz Khan is heading the investigation. On Thursday morning, he said they have identified the 10 men involved in the incident. They are all minors and the sons of staff members of the varsity, he said.

They are currently being investigated, he said. He also confirmed that they have not handed over the matter to the police. We will investigate the matter and act according to the law, he vowed.

IBA Spokesperson Haris Tohid Siddiqui confirmed the incident and said the varsity had forwarded the matter to the Karachi University. The incident did not occur on IBA premises so it will be investigated by KU security and the Rangers, and we will be following up on it, he said.