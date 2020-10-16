Karachi Ulema observe strike over Maulana Adil’s murder

Ulema across Karachi are observing a strike today (Friday) over the murder of Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil Khan last week.

The cleric and his driver were killed in an attack by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on October 10.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Muneeb-ur-Rahman also supports the strike.

Traders and businessmen in the city have expressed their support for the ulema and have announced that they will keep their businesses closed till 3pm.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, who is leading the four-member inquiry committee probing the case, also met with the ulema and discussed developments in the investigation.

Memon promised to keep them updated. According to reports, when the officer brought up the strike, the ulema refused to talk about it and stayed firm on their decision to hold the strike. The Sindh government had appealed to the Ulema Committee to withdraw its call for a strike.

In a statement, the government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the strike is not a solution to any problem. He added that the Sindh chief minister has assured Maulana Adil’s family that his killers will be brought to justice.

Earlier this week, the Karachi Ulema Committee had announced a strike in protests countrywide against the killing in a press conference. The clerics had also expressed their reservations over the investigation of the attack. They said that the government has failed to arrest the killers.